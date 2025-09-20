Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $588,000 Position in AECOM $ACM

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,214 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AECOM by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in AECOM by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in AECOM by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in AECOM by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AECOM by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 53,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $6,348,277.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $132.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.47 and its 200-day moving average is $108.93. AECOM has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $133.81.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.82%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. AECOM has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 22.66%.

ACM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on AECOM from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AECOM from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of AECOM in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on AECOM from $112.50 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.44.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

