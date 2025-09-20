Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $597,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Breakwater Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,900.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 18.3%

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $113.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.30. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $113.16. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.