Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $693,000 Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 8.2% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 120,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $1,553,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 15.0% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $1,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.5%

Lam Research stock opened at $126.92 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.26.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lam Research from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $98.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Lam Research from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.96.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

