Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $800,000 Holdings in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in Twilio by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock opened at $106.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.58. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 887.32, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Twilio had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Twilio has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.010-1.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,297 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total value of $971,163.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 147,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,302,682.15. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,008 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $2,491,596.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 260,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,450,151.93. The trade was a 7.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,671 shares of company stock worth $6,235,788. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of Twilio and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.78.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

