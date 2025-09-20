Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $814,000 Holdings in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 185.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $1,692,000. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 19,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 18.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 31.6% during the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 33,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $1,060,829.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,777.70. This represents a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 129,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.57, for a total transaction of $40,478,751.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,325,666.99. This represents a 14.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,020 shares of company stock valued at $86,414,503 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $324.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $316.37 and a 200-day moving average of $289.49. The stock has a market cap of $87.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.50. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $330.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GD. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.78.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

