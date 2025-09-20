Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $847,000 Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,535 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60,610.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,419,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,203,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,346 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $532,360,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $242,991,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $195,049,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $172,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Barclays raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at $10,735,712.66. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,066 shares of company stock valued at $14,182,963. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $480.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $472.01 and its 200 day moving average is $450.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $623.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.37 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.95%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

