Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $877,000 Stake in Target Corporation $TGT

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,890 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,740,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Target from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital set a $95.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.69.

Target Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $88.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.01. Target Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $161.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.