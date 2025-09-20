Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. $PK

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,248 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PK. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 11,039.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 401.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 186.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:PK opened at $12.00 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Park Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.820-2.080 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.3%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 370.37%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

