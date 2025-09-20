Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $923,000 in Parsons Corporation $PSN

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 238.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 1,803.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 63.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons Stock Up 0.7%

PSN stock opened at $82.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.53. Parsons Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.56 and a 52 week high of $114.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 3.70%.Parsons’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parsons Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Parsons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Parsons from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Parsons from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Baird R W raised shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Parsons from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Parsons

About Parsons

(Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.