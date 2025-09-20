Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $770,000 Investment in Masco Corporation $MAS

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,966 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Masco by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Masco from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $6,304,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 39,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,073.52. The trade was a 67.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $181,401.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,126.32. The trade was a 16.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Trading Down 1.0%

MAS opened at $72.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.03 and a 200-day moving average of $66.99. Masco Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $86.70.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,519.31% and a net margin of 10.51%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-4.100 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

