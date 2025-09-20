Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 4,925 Shares of Exact Sciences Corporation $EXAS

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 57.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXAS. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 2,804.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXAS. Zacks Research cut Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In other news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $62,399.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 59,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,603.24. This represents a 2.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 0.5%

EXAS stock opened at $53.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.46. Exact Sciences Corporation has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $72.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 34.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $811.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

