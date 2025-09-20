Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $APLS

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 189,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3,938.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of APLS stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.27. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $35.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $171.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.91 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 116.09% and a negative net margin of 30.24%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.12.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $121,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 118,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,888.20. This represents a 4.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 31,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $713,561.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 68,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,438.60. The trade was a 31.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,919 shares of company stock valued at $10,656,945 in the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Further Reading

