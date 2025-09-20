Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 59.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,591 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 50.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 372.5% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 241 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 36.6% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.67.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROST opened at $146.18 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.36 and a fifty-two week high of $158.69. The stock has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.84 and a 200-day moving average of $138.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 9.60%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 4,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $607,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 106,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,149,236.88. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

