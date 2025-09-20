Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,114 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 108.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Best Buy by 67.1% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 431 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Best Buy by 25.6% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 721 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBY. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 196,100 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $14,511,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,715 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $275,170.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,650.50. The trade was a 14.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,833 shares of company stock valued at $14,941,472 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $72.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.36 and a 200 day moving average of $70.08. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $103.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.32% and a net margin of 1.87%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.97%.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.