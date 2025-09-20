Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,419 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.58 and a 200 day moving average of $79.05. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $80.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.2901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.