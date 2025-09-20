Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 19,055 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,055 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $27,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average of $24.22. The firm has a market cap of $136.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $30.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.49%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.