Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 24,304 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 77.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,189 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 24,304 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 379.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,094,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,210,751,000 after purchasing an additional 31,736,423 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $658,981,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,664,408 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $484,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,505 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10,440.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,964,189 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $311,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,972,545 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $942,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.62.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP stock opened at $91.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.91. The stock has a market cap of $114.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.69. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $116.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.