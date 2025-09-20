Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 33,031 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 85.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,545 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 33,031 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,353,607,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,080.7% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,816,548 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $277,993,000 after buying an additional 2,578,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,383,615,000 after buying an additional 2,446,087 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10,567.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,450,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $241,884,000 after buying an additional 2,427,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,509,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,826,930,000 after buying an additional 1,642,907 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $113.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.15. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

