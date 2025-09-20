Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,310 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 200.0% in the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 44.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Teradyne by 189.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Teradyne by 319.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of TER opened at $119.85 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.77 and a 12 month high of $144.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.80.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 16.59%.The company had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradyne has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.870 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $63,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,090,485. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,662 shares of company stock worth $181,008 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Teradyne from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

