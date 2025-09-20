Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 378 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 101,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 81,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $67.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.04.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

