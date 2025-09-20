Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,065 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 208.8% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $453.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $329.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $527.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.58.

ALNY opened at $453.56 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.87 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $59.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.63 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $415.05 and a 200-day moving average of $324.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.86. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 273.52% and a negative net margin of 12.96%.The company had revenue of $773.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Colleen F. Reitan sold 18,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $8,416,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,390. This trade represents a 95.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,396 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.27, for a total value of $632,764.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,297,841.13. The trade was a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,594 shares of company stock valued at $33,968,256. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

