Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 588.2% in the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 56.0% during the first quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $194.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.61. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.55 and a fifty-two week high of $194.39.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

