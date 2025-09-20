Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,188 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,179 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 19,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,158,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,378,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,849,000 after buying an additional 233,997 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 11,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $53.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $53.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.62. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.50 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.00 target price on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CFG

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.