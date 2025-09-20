Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 89.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 45,808 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price objective on QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.8%

QUALCOMM stock opened at $166.85 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $182.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.40.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $522,814.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,254,635.64. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $122,462.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,106 shares in the company, valued at $171,230.92. The trade was a 41.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,899 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,121 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

