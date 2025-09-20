Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 1,081 Shares of Southern Copper Corporation $SCCO

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 117.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 583.5% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $110.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.11. Southern Copper Corporation has a 12 month low of $74.84 and a 12 month high of $121.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $41,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,700. This represents a 15.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,228 shares of company stock valued at $123,102. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCCO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $89.00 target price on Southern Copper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Itau BBA Securities raised Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $93.67.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

