Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 292 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,183 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 472.9% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Citigroup increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. KGI Securities upgraded NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,230,240. The trade was a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total value of $1,542,501.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $345,556.80. The trade was a 81.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,917 shares of company stock valued at $4,298,212. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $224.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.13 and its 200 day moving average is $208.38. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $148.09 and a fifty-two week high of $256.62.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 17.72%.The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.890-3.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

