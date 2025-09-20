Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 861 Shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. $BBVA

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,083 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBVA. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 4.3% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 17,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 16,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBVA. Barclays raised shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $19.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.51.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

