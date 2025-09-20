Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $384,606,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 66.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,746,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,619 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 35,500.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 448,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,406,000 after purchasing an additional 446,946 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 821,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,991,000 after purchasing an additional 304,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $91,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

ESS stock opened at $267.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.83. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.85 and a 12-month high of $316.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $268.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.22.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $465.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.47 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 43.51% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.890-3.990 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-16.020 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.57 per share. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.64%.

ESS has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $325.00 to $279.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $297.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $301.50 to $305.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.66.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

