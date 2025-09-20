Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 3,403 Shares of UBS Group AG $UBS

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,634 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 7,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 62.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $639,000.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Price Performance

UBS Group stock opened at $42.27 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $42.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. UBS Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UBS. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Analysis on UBS

UBS Group Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.