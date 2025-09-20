Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Receives $5.36 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.9625.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.20 to $6.60 in a research note on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGRE. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. Paramount Group has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.38.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $177.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.98 million. Paramount Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.550-0.590 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Group will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Group, Inc (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

