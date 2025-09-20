Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.10 and traded as high as $22.53. Parke Bancorp shares last traded at $22.06, with a volume of 106,728 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Parke Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp Trading Down 2.1%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $261.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.64.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 22.44%.

Parke Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.02%.

Insider Transactions at Parke Bancorp

In other news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $74,624.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 47,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,145.09. This represents a 6.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ralph Martin Gallo sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $42,597.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,909 shares of company stock valued at $195,499. 15.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Parke Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. 49.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parke Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.