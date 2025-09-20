Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $717.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $860.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $790.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $770.94.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PH

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH opened at $755.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.35. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $488.45 and a 1-year high of $779.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $740.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $671.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total value of $3,472,635.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,420,157.52. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew A. Jacobson sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.06, for a total transaction of $421,509.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,060. The trade was a 36.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.