Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PPTA. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

NASDAQ:PPTA opened at $18.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.06. Perpetua Resources has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $19.75.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perpetua Resources will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Perpetua Resources news, insider Michael Stephen Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $183,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,910.45. This represents a 41.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Perpetua Resources by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,723 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,338,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Perpetua Resources by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

