Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSNL. BTIG Research set a $6.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Monday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Personalis Stock Up 4.8%

Personalis stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $540.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.76. Personalis has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $7.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.12 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 113.70% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%. Personalis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Personalis

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Personalis in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Personalis in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Personalis by 406.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Personalis in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

