PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.81 and traded as high as $4.95. PIMCO High Income Fund shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 347,412 shares.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th.
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
