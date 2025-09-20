PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.81 and traded as high as $4.95. PIMCO High Income Fund shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 347,412 shares.

PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Down 0.5%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81.

PIMCO High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHK. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 546.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

