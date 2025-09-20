Piper Sandler Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.54.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $254.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.36 and a 200 day moving average of $180.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $256.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $2,786,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 240,400 shares in the company, valued at $44,656,704. This trade represents a 5.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,088 shares of company stock valued at $52,405,304. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gimbal Financial raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gimbal Financial now owns 2,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 16,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Berkeley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Berkeley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

