Piper Sandler Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Stock

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.53% from the company’s previous close.

TRNO has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Terreno Realty from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Terreno Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $58.52 on Thursday. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $69.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.03.

In related news, President Michael A. Coke sold 10,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $539,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 412,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,253,913.40. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 645,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,179,000 after buying an additional 34,435 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Terreno Realty by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 143,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

