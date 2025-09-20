Piper Sandler Has Lowered Expectations for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stock Price

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CBRL

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.75 million, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.41. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $71.93.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $868.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.90 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 517.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.