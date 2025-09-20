Piper Sandler Raises MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $400.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.67% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on MongoDB from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on MongoDB from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MongoDB from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on MongoDB from $319.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.83.
In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,104,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,557,420. This trade represents a 0.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.93, for a total value of $384,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,971,322.44. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,730 shares of company stock worth $16,441,331. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
