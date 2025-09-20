Premier Foods’ (PFD) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Premier Foods (LON:PFD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

PFD has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Premier Foods from GBX 230 to GBX 240 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 target price on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 255.

LON PFD opened at GBX 188.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,335.18, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08. Premier Foods has a 52 week low of GBX 168.80 and a 52 week high of GBX 216.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 189.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 193.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47.

In other Premier Foods news, insider Tim Elliott acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 187 per share, with a total value of £1,870. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

