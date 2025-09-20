Premium Catering (NASDAQ:PC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Premium Catering (NASDAQ:PC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Premium Catering Stock Performance

Shares of PC stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Premium Catering has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $51.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Premium Catering

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Premium Catering stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premium Catering (Holdings) Limited (NASDAQ:PC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 85,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.54% of Premium Catering as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Premium Catering

Premium Catering (Holdings) Limited, through its subsidiary, engages in the business of food catering for function, events, and workers in Singapore. The company provides Halal food in Indian, Bangladesh, and Chinese cuisine to foreign workers, students, and other individuals residing in dormitories, as well foreign workers in the marine, logistics, and poultry industries.

