Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:PWM) vs. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Head-To-Head Review

Volatility and Risk

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prestige Wealth has a beta of 3.03, meaning that its share price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Prestige Wealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and Prestige Wealth”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores $9.07 billion 0.42 $203.02 million $0.31 10.25 Prestige Wealth $640,000.00 13.34 -$6.88 million N/A N/A

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has higher revenue and earnings than Prestige Wealth.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and Prestige Wealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores 4.49% 2.61% 0.26% Prestige Wealth N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores beats Prestige Wealth on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers pension and severance fund management services; investment banking, including services relating to capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and project finance transactions; mobile and online banking services; and bancassurance, insurance, trust, bonded warehousing and brokerage transactions, real estate escrow services, merchandise and document storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, surety bond and merchandise distribution services, and payment and collection services. Further, it is involved in equity investments in various sectors, including infrastructure, energy and gas, agribusiness, and hospitality; and treasury operations. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Bogotá, Colombia. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A.

About Prestige Wealth

Prestige Wealth Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management and asset management services. It assists its clients in identifying and purchasing wealth and asset management products. The company offers its services primarily for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, including business owners, executives, heirs of rich families, and other affluent individuals in Asia primarily in the mainland China or Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Prestige Wealth Inc. is a subsidiary of Prestige Financial Holdings Group Limited.

