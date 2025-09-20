Prism Advisors Inc. Has $616,000 Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Prism Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,896 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.6% in the first quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. DA Davidson upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.47.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total transaction of $53,064,447.43. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,749,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,937,396.57. The trade was a 3.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.02, for a total value of $11,776,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,398,225 shares in the company, valued at $11,839,029,289.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,020,022 shares of company stock valued at $677,418,500 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $176.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.44. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $184.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

