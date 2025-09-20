Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,872 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX

Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,764,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,599 shares during the period. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,067,000. Steele Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,054,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,952,000 after acquiring an additional 75,461 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,546,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,348,000 after acquiring an additional 31,941 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,808,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,912,000 after acquiring an additional 46,586 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Trading Down 0.1%

FNDX stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average of $24.11. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $26.38. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.