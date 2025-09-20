Procyon Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR $HLN

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 93.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,898 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HLN. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the first quarter worth $58,870,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Haleon by 697.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,216,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,388,000 after buying an additional 3,687,613 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Haleon by 22.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,700,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,428,000 after buying an additional 3,372,155 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in Haleon by 22.1% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 10,849,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,645,000 after buying an additional 1,962,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Haleon by 933.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,155,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after buying an additional 1,947,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HLN. BNP Paribas raised Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays lowered Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane raised Haleon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.40 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Haleon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Haleon Stock Performance

NYSE HLN opened at $9.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17.

Haleon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 190.0%. This is a positive change from Haleon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Haleon’s payout ratio is currently 28.21%.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Further Reading

