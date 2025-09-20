Procyon Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in MetLife, Inc. $MET

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,063 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 105.5% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 128.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of MetLife from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.64.

MetLife Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $79.16 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $89.05. The company has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 38.47%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

