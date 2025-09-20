Procyon Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,507 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balefire LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $696,000. Emprise Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.0% during the second quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 1,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.6% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 114,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $193.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $90.51 billion, a PE ratio of 70.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.18 and a 200 day moving average of $212.97. American Tower Corporation has a 52 week low of $172.51 and a 52 week high of $238.34.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 247.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMT

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.