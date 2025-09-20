Procyon Advisors LLC Grows Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,984,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 157.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 167,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,730,000 after acquiring an additional 102,362 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 100,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 16,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 55,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $177,099.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,448 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,893.12. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:A opened at $126.24 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.43 and a 12 month high of $153.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.37. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

