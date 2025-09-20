Procyon Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 931 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Labcorp by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Labcorp during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Labcorp during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Labcorp by 140.4% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Labcorp in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Labcorp Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of LH stock opened at $277.07 on Friday. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $209.38 and a 12-month high of $283.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $267.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

Labcorp ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.21. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.66%.The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.050-16.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. Labcorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Labcorp news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,480. The trade was a 28.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.95, for a total value of $529,900.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,656 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,507.20. The trade was a 23.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,546 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,192. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 price objective on Labcorp in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Labcorp from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Labcorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Labcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.33.

Labcorp Company Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

