Procyon Advisors LLC Has $174,000 Holdings in Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc. $ASBP

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASBP – Free Report) by 558.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 648,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549,911 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aspire Biopharma were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Aspire Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of Aspire Biopharma stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45.

Aspire Biopharma (NASDAQ:ASBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Aspire Biopharma to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th.

About Aspire Biopharma

Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc, early-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and marketing of disruptive technology for delivery mechanisms for do no harm drugs in the United States. The company provides Sublingual Aspirin Product, which addresses cardiology emergencies and pain management.

